WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 691 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $43,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 733,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,350,000 after purchasing an additional 125,352 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 277.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 247,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

BDX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

