WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 9,260 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,644. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $414.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

