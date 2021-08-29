WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 934 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,284. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

