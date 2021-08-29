Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.33.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.