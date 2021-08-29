Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAT opened at $407.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $412.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.63.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.