Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,251 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 9.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $243,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 437,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $118,556,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

