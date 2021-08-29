Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:W opened at $291.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.83. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 3.11.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on W. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.80.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

