WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,085 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Novanta by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Novanta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novanta by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novanta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NOVT opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.47.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.