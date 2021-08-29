WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

