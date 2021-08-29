WCM Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $198.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.62. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.