WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 709.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

MRVI opened at $59.57 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.