Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 19,378 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.1% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,700 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

