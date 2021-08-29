Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,675,000 after acquiring an additional 122,178 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $765,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

