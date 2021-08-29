Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,951,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,209,000 after buying an additional 235,174 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $73,149,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185,110 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,414,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,536 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,040,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 64,849 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.17. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

