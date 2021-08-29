Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 220,317 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3,811.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,206.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.21. 1,572,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,752. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

