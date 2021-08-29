Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. Has $13.30 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.51. The company had a trading volume of 283,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,150. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.22.

