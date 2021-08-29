Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $142.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

