Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,109 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,462,000 after purchasing an additional 278,027 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.73. 3,749,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,546. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $232.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

