Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.52.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

