WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,607. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

