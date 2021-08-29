West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the July 29th total of 444,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.1 days.
OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $0.76 on Friday. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77.
West African Resources Company Profile
