Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the July 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $15.88.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
