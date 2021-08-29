Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the July 29th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WIW opened at $13.22 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.22.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 878.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 374.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $168,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.