Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,954 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 3,274.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 375,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 364,666 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Western Digital by 4.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 190,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Western Digital by 179.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 60,609 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Western Digital by 11.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 8.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $63.24. 3,401,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,565,208. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

