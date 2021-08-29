Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in August

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,432,300 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the July 29th total of 2,320,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.6 days.

Western Forest Products stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFSTF shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.90 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.52.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

