Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) vs. WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Head-To-Head Review

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

WisdomTree Investments has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.79, indicating that its share price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and Wetouch Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments $253.70 million 3.74 -$35.65 million $0.25 25.40 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wetouch Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WisdomTree Investments.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments 6.74% 18.36% 5.38% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WisdomTree Investments and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments 0 3 2 0 2.40 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus target price of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.56%. Given WisdomTree Investments’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WisdomTree Investments is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

