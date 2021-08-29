Wharf (Holdings) Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:WARFY)

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1029 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Wharf stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Wharf has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01.

Get Wharf alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wharf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Wharf from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wharf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.