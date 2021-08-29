Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Announces $0.16 Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1551 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $4.30 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

