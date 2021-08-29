Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $183.86 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $204.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

