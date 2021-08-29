Winco (WCO) Reaches Market Cap of $515,765.09

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Winco has a market capitalization of $515,765.09 and approximately $2.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Winco has traded up 141.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Winco coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.02 or 0.00397729 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.35 or 0.01042070 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Winco is a coin. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 coins and its circulating supply is 480,480,624 coins. Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io . Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Winco’s official website is winco.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

