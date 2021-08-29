Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $51.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,833. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,890.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,623.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

