Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the July 29th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,164.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIPKF shares. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$29.27 price objective (down from C$42.00) on shares of Winpak in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

WIPKF opened at $34.34 on Friday. Winpak has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

