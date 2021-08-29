Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at GBX 290.50 ($3.80) on Friday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 293 ($3.83). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 72.63.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

