Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.54

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.536 per share on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $114.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTKWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

