Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
WOPEY stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Woodside Petroleum has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About Woodside Petroleum
