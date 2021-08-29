Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Down 31.5% in August

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 146,900 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the July 29th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Woodside Petroleum has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.35.

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.