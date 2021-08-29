Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.19% of Workiva worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WK. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 33,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $682,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $2,379,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 795,672 shares of company stock valued at $100,669,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

NYSE:WK traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.11. 339,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,431. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

