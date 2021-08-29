X-CASH (XCASH) Achieves Market Cap of $10.42 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 70.9% higher against the dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $167.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000911 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

