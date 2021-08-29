Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,034,000 after buying an additional 1,092,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after buying an additional 3,625,561 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after buying an additional 1,867,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,058,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,067,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,563,000 after purchasing an additional 369,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.