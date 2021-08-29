Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,753 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $33,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 58.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.70. 3,288,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,207. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.16.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

