XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.56.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $169.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.86.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,041,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,133,000 after buying an additional 504,046 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

