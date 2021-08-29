Xuez (XUEZ) Price Hits $0.0268

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Xuez has a market cap of $111,525.90 and approximately $65,674.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xuez has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xuez Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,122,282 coins and its circulating supply is 4,155,848 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

