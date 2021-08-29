Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 952,900 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the July 29th total of 1,433,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yamada stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Yamada has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80.
Yamada Company Profile
