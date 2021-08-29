Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 952,900 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the July 29th total of 1,433,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yamada stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Yamada has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

