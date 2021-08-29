Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.