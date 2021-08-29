Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $28.56.
Yara International ASA Company Profile
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.