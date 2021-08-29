Yearn Secure (YSEC) Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yearn Secure has a market capitalization of $613,326.14 and $3,102.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Yearn Secure

Yearn Secure (CRYPTO:YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 594,856 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

