Yellow Road (ROAD) Trading Up 45.9% This Week

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.46 million and $70,975.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 45.9% against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,858,612 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,057 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.