Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,089 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,440.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $131.70 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

