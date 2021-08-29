Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the July 29th total of 162,400 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 955,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yunhong CTI in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yunhong CTI by 59.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

