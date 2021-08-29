YUSRA (YUSRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.38 Million

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One YUSRA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSRA has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $8,874.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YUSRA has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YUSRA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUSRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSRA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.