Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the July 29th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.93. Z has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

